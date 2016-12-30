Two people taken to hospital after car and van crash into bus stop

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car and a van crashed into a bus stop.
Emergency services attended the scene near to the Pemberton Arms, on Stockton Road, Cold Hesledon, earlier this afternoon
Two fire engines form Peterlee dealt with the crash, which Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service tweeted involved one car - a VW Polo, and a Ford Transit van and a bus stop.
Fire fighters assisted ambulance crews in treating two people who were then transported to hospital.
A spokeswoman from Durham Constabulary said: “Officers are still at the scene and the road has been closed to traffic while inquiries continue.”