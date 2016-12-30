Two people taken to hospital after car and van crash into bus stop

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car and a van crashed into a bus stop.

Emergency services attended the scene near to the Pemberton Arms, on Stockton Road, Cold Hesledon, earlier this afternoon

Stockton Road, Cold Hesledon. Credit: Google.

Two fire engines form Peterlee dealt with the crash, which Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service tweeted involved one car - a VW Polo, and a Ford Transit van and a bus stop.

Fire fighters assisted ambulance crews in treating two people who were then transported to hospital.

A spokeswoman from Durham Constabulary said: “Officers are still at the scene and the road has been closed to traffic while inquiries continue.”