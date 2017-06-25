Two children in intensive care after car ploughs into pedestrians outside North East mosque - police say they are not treating it as terror-related

Six people, including three children, have been taken to hospital after a car ran into pedestrians outside a North East mosque.

But police say they are treating the incident as a road accident and not a terrorist incident.

Emergency services were called to Westgate Community College in Westgate Road, Newcastle, shortly after 9am.

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Best said: "At approximately 9.14am we received reports that a car had collided with pedestrians outside of Westgate Sports Centre, in Newcastle City Centre.

"At that time a large number of people were in the area celebrating the religious festival Eid that is held to mark the end of Ramadan.

"What we have established is that a 42-year-old female has been celebrating Eid with her family, she then got into her car and has collided with six people in the crowd.

"We have no information to suggest this is terror-related, however, this is a serious collision with multiple casualties and extensive enquires are on-going to establish the circumstances around this tragic incident.

"The six people injured, three of which are children, have been taken to hospital.

"As it currently stands two of the children are now in Paediatric Intensive Care and one adult is in the Trauma High Dependency Unit. The remaining injured are believed to have serious but not life threatening injuries.

"We want to reassure the public that extra officers are on patrol around our communities to answer questions and any concerns they might have.

"We have specially trained family liaison officers working with the families affected to make sure they are constantly supported and informed throughout this difficult time."

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received the first 999 call at 9.15am, to a report of a car that has mounted the pavement.

"We have taken six people - three children and three adults - to the RVI.

"We had a number of resources at the scene, including six ambulance crews, two rapid response paramedics, the air ambulance, three senior officers, four hazardous area response team crew and two paramedic trauma cars."

A statement from the Newcastle Central Mosque said the collision happened immediately after people were leaving the mosque following Eid prayers.

It said: "Immediately after the Eid prayers, when the people were starting to leave the venue, a car collided with pedestrians.

"The injured were immediately attended to by the emergency medical services and the police. All the injured have been taken to the hospital.

"We pray and hope that all those affected recover soon fully.

"We thank the emergency medical services, the police and over 100 volunteers from the mosque for their quick response to the incident.

"We were able to clear the area promptly ensuring there was no delay in the injured being attended to.

"We urge everyone to please pray for all those affected.

"The police are investigating the incident at the moment and we will give an update as soon as we have more information."

Chi Onwurah, Labour MP for Newcastle Central, tweeted about the incident after attending the prayers.

The MP said: "So sad, I was at the prayers earlier and there were so much joy and unity. Thinking of those affected by what I am told was terrible accident."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information please contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference number 277 25/06/17."