Two charged with murder after woman's body found in burning car in Sunderland

Two men have been charged with murder after a woman's body was found in a burning car in Sunderland.

Emergency services were called to Success Road in Shiney Row in the early hours of Tuesday, where the car was discovered ablaze.

A police van at the scene

The woman's body was discovered as the fire was extinguished.

Police have now named the victim as Quyen Ngoc Nguyen, age 29, from the Killingworth area, and charged two men with her murder.

Stephen Unwin, 39, of St Oswald's Terrace, Houghton, and William McFall, 50, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, will appear at Newcastle Crown Court tomorrow morning.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 39 150817 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.