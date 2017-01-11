Two charged after club death of Hetton grandad

Two men are facing charges in connection with the death of a Hetton grandad.

The pair will appear in court charged with affray after the death of 54-year-old Stewart Anderson last year.

The father-of-two died after an incident at the Loveshack nightclub in Durham in July.

A 47-year old man has been charged and a 24-year-old has been reported for summons.

He will also face a charge of affray when he appears in court.

Both men are from Hetton.

Police have confirmed no further action will be taken against seven members of the club's doorstaff who were also arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to the Walkergate complex in Durham at 1am on Sunday, July 24, after reports of a disturbance inside the club.