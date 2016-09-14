Emergency services have been dealing with a two-car crash in Durham City.

The accident happened at the junction of the A167 and Potters Bank, near the Duke of Wellington pub just down from Neville's Cross, shortly after 8am.

No-one is believed to have been seriously injured.

There were delays in the area until recovery trucks could attend to remove both vehicles from the scene.

However, the road has now re-opened and everything should be back to normal soon, although Durham Police say there are still delays on all routes coming into Durham.