Two arrests after suspected drugs found in car stopped in Hartlepool

Two men have been arrested after weapons and suspected drugs were recovered from a car in Hartlepool.
A patrol from the Durham and Cleveland Road Patrol Unit stopped a suspicious vehicle and found the men in possession of suspected drugs, a large sum of cash, a lock-knife, baseball bat, and other weapons.
A force spokesman said the driver also appeared to be unfit to drive through drug use.
Both were arrested and will be interviewed today.
