Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Gateshead

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in Gateshead.

Early yesterday police received a call of concern from the ambulance service after they took a 48-year-old man to hospital from an address in Durham Road with serious injuries.

Officers were later informed he had died.

Enquiries are in their early stages however police believe there was a disburbance at around 11pm on Wednesday in Durham Road and that two passersby possibly witnessed the incident. Officers are appealing for these people to get in contact with police.

In addition police would like to speak to any taxi drivers or motorists who were in the area at the time of the disturbance and have dashboard cameras.

Two people - a 44-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman - have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Ord, said: "I'm keen for anyone who may have witnessed a disturbance in Durham Road at around 11pm last night or any taxi drivers who have dashboard cameras and were in Durham Roadaround that time, to please get in contact as they may be able to help us with our enquiries."

Extra officers are in the area to speak to residents and offer reassurance and answer any concerns members of the community may have.

Any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 496 080916 or crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.