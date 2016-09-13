Two arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder after bullets are fired at house in Sunderland

Five people have now been arrested after a window was shot at in Sunderland, police say.

At about 4.35am on Monday police were informed a house had been damaged at an address in Clovelly Road in Hylton Castle.

Around an hour later a further report was received about bullet holes in a window in Craigshaw Square after the window was shot at with a firearm.

An investigation was launched and as a result of enquiries into the incidents a number of searches were carried out, yesterday, at two addresses in Hylton Castle and one in Town End Farm.

Three men - aged 48, 29 and 26 – were arrested on suspicion of threats to cause damage.

Two further men aged 24 and 27 have also now been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Southern Area Command Superintendent Brad Howe said: "As a result of our enquiries yesterday we carried out a number of searches at premises in Hylton Castle, South Hylton and Town End Farm utilising armed officers.

"We will not tolerate people going around our city unlawfully discharging firearms and while we do not believe there was ever any risk to the wider public had someone got caught in the crossfire of this dispute the consequences could have been far worse.

"We have made five arrests, however, as our enquiries continue there may be further arrests.

"Our local residents are quite rightly concerned by this and I would like to reassure them that we are relentlessly pursuing all those we suspect of being involved and taking action to disrupt their criminal activity.

"Extra officers will remain on patrol in Hylton Castle and Town End Farm over the coming days to speak to local residents and answer any concerns they may have and I would urge anyone who is concerned to speak to an officer."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and keen to speak to anyone who was in the Hylton Castle area between 2am and 4am yesterday morning.

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 106 120916 or alternatively they can ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.