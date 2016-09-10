Two arrested after far right demonstration in Sunderland

Two people have been arrested following a demonstration in Sunderland today.
A heavy police presence was drafted in to the Toward Road area of Hendon earlier today after a far right demonstration was held.
Superintendent Mick Paterson, of Northumbria Police, said: "We're aware of a pre-planned demonstration that is taking place in the Hendon area.
"We had liaised with the organisers of the demonstration and were anticipating a small number of people however numbers have quickly increased.
"We acted quickly to provide a proportionate police response and two people have been arrested.
"Extra officers are in the area carrying out patrols and disruption to local residents in the area has been kept to a minimum."
The force added concerned residents can speak to an officer on patrol.
