Two arrested after far right demonstration in Sunderland

Two people have been arrested following a demonstration in Sunderland today.

A heavy police presence was drafted in to the Toward Road area of Hendon earlier today after a far right demonstration was held.

Today's protest was held in Hendon.

Superintendent Mick Paterson, of Northumbria Police, said: "We're aware of a pre-planned demonstration that is taking place in the Hendon area.

"We had liaised with the organisers of the demonstration and were anticipating a small number of people however numbers have quickly increased.

"We acted quickly to provide a proportionate police response and two people have been arrested.

"Extra officers are in the area carrying out patrols and disruption to local residents in the area has been kept to a minimum."



The force added concerned residents can speak to an officer on patrol.

The protest was held in the Toward Road area of Hendon. Image copyright Google Maps.

Police on scene in Hendon.

Groups gathered on the streets during the demonstration.

Police spoke to residents during the ongoing protest.