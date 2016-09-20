Twisted yobs stick pins into swing’s seat at South Tyneside play park

Twisted yobs have been slammed after putting drawing pins in to the seat of a swing in a South Tyneside play park.

The pins were spotted in Readhead Park, Westoe, South Shields, last week by a member of the public.

They had been shoved into the base of one swing seat and also scattered across the ground of the Sunderland Road par.k

Officers at South Tyneside Council immediately went out to remove the pins and cleaned up the area.

They have also been out twice more to make sure those responsible haven’t targeted the play park again.

A spokesman from South Tyneside Council said: “Although this may well have been a foolish prank this could have caused serious harm to a child.

“We would urge people to think about the potential consequences of their actions and to report any suspicious activity in our parks.

“We would like to thank the community-minded person who brought this matter to our attention and South Tyneside Homes staff for their swift action to remove them.

“Following a report on Wednesday we immediately sent a team to the park to remove the pins and have carried out subsequently checks at the park to ensure the seat is safe.”

Coun Sheila Stephenson, the Westoe ward’s Labour representative was horrified after hearing what had happened.

She said: “I don’t understand who could do something like this knowing children play here.

“I just hope they realise the danger they could have caused.

“I would also warn parents to be extra careful when using the play park.”

Lee Hogan, from Westoe, who has two children, believes the culprits should be found and jailed for their actions.

The 41-year-old said: “It’s an absolute disgrace.

“Anybody who thinks it’s funny to do something like this and cause young children pain should be locked up.”

Another dad, who uses the park with his three year-old son, believes it’s lucky nobody has been injured.

He said: “You see kids running straight over to the swings with their parents trailing behind - I know my son usually does.

“Imagine if one of them had done than and then jumped on the seat. Their legs could have been sliced to pieces.”

People should call 427 7000 to report any suspicious activity.