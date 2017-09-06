TV star Scarlett Moffatt backs Stand Up To Cancer campaign

TV star Scarlett Moffatt is calling on people across the North East to Stand Up To Cancer this autumn.

The 26-year-old from County Durham is among the stars of TV, film and radio who are backing the joint fundraising campaign by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Fighting cancer is a cause close to Scarlett Moffatt's heart after her dad beat the disease.

Stand Up To Cancer aims to speed up the translation of scientific discoveries to help get new, improved, kinder tests and treatments to cancer patients, faster.

Other celebrities who have given it their support include Davina McCall, Alan Carr, Bill Bailey, Edith Bowman and Kirstie Allsopp.

Scarlett, who shot to fame on the TV show Gogglebox, and was named Queen of the Jungle in last year's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!,said: “Stand Up To Cancer is amazing and it's a cause that’s really close to my heart.

"We're very lucky in our family because my dad had skin cancer, but got through it. He had to have radiotherapy and a skin graft.

"They cut part of the skin on his leg to stitch on to his back. He had 72 stitches, but the scar is sort of a medal for him.

“We were really lucky and the people at the hospital were amazing.

"Thanks to Cancer Research, I still have my dad. Unfortunately there's a lot of people who, sadly, have lost family and friends.

"Cancer is an evil thing. It preys on really innocent people. I just think that, together, we can stop it.”

Since it was launched in the UK in 2012, Stand Up To Cancer has raised more than £38million to fund over 40 clinical trials and research projects.

These include the development of the ‘chemo package’ to deliver treatment at the best time for the patient; testing arsenic as a weapon to make cancer implode, and using viruses to seek and destroy cancer cells.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North East, said: “Every day, doctors, nurses, scientists and researchers work tirelessly to beat cancer. Stand Up To Cancer raises money to speed up breakthroughs from the lab to patients.

“We’re on the brink of a revolution in cancer research - thanks to improvements in treatments and early diagnosis, more people are surviving than ever before. But we can’t afford to stand still.

"It’s time to rebel against cancer, raise money and save lives. Every pound raised for Stand Up to Cancer will help to support this progress and bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“There are many ways to join the rebellion against cancer. You can get creative in the kitchen, get sponsored to stand out in orange at work or school and, for the very brave, do a sponsored wax or head shave to raise as much cash as possible."

Stand Up To Cancer culminates with a night of special programming on Channel 4 on Friday, November 3.

A free fundraising pack is available, full of fun and creative ways to conjure up cash. Visit www.standuptocancer.org.uk