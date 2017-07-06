TV Highlight AND VIDEO: Home isn’t where the heart is with In The Dark

In The Dark, Tuesday, 9pm, BBC One

A brand-new, four-part drama by Bafta-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst (Ordinary Lies, The Driver, Exile) starring MyAnna Buring and adapted from books by best-selling novelist Mark Billingham.

As DI Helen Weeks (MyAnna Buring) grapples apprehensively with pregnancy, she’s compelled to return to her loathed rural home town of Polesford, Derbyshire with her partner and fellow detective Paul (Ben Batt). Two girls have been abducted and the man arrested is married to Helen’s childhood best friend, Linda Bates (Emma Fryer).

As a result, Linda has been drawn into the centre of a media storm and the local police force is under enormous pressure to get their man. But is he guilty?

And why is Helen so desperate to come to Linda’s aid, after avoiding Polesford for all these years?

Writer Danny Brocklehurst said: “I took my lead from Mark’s books - which had been well-researched - but after the scripts were written, we brought in a police advisor to make sure they were watertight and credible.

MyAnna Buring as DI Helen Weeks.

“Mark was involved throughout. He was very open to changes - some huge - and always understood what I was trying to do with the adaption. They aren’t totally faithful adaptions but I have kept the spirit of the books and certainly the central themes.”