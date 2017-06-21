TV burnt by lightning strike in man's house

The back of a TV set was left burnt after a lightning strike came down a man's chimney.

It happened at a property in Lyndon Drive, East Boldon, at about 7.20am today.

A crew from South Shields fire station rushed to the scene but firefighters' help was not needed with only minor damage caused.

Watch manager at the station Phil Sowerby said: "The lightning burnt the back of the television and we just went to the house to give the man who lived there details as to how he can claim on his insurance.

"There was a tiny bit of damage to the living room but nothing serious.

"We didn't really have to do anything when we got there apart from check the place over."