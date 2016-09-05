TV audience to see how Tipu Sultan murder case was solved

The way detectives brought the killers of popular South Shields businessman Tipu Sultan to justice will be detailed on BBC’s Crimewatch programme tonight.

Millions of viewers across the country will hear how officers from Northumbria Police successfully solved the murder of the South Shields takeaway owner.

Tipu Sultan.

Dad-of-two Mr Sultan, who lived in the Millfield area of Sunderland, was shot and killed in an execution-style attack at the rear of his Herbs and Spice Takeaway restaurant, in Lake Avenue, on April 7 last year.

A murder investigation was launched and in an appeal for information, the case featured on the Crimewatch show in May 2015.

In June, the investigation team arrested and charged Michael McDougall and Michael Mullen with his murder.

McDougall was jailed for a minimum of 34 years in prison after being found guilty of his murder.

Tipu Sultan was murdered at his Herbs and Spice takeway in South Shields last year.

Mullen received 12 years after being found guilty of manslaughter.

McDougall had been taken to and from the scene by getaway driver Mullen, on the back of a motorbike.

Remorseless McDougall joked from the dock as his life term was passed at Newcastle Crown Court – asking if his sentence could be suspended for 12 months.

Hundreds turned up to Mr Sultan’s funeral at Sunderland Bangladeshi Centre.

Tipu Sultan vigil takes place outside of Herbs and Spice Kitchen.

Detective Chief Inspector John Bent, who led the murder investigation, said: “Tonight’s show will hopefully provide further closure and comfort to Tipu’s family. They know that those responsible for taking his life are now behind bars and will be for a very long time to come.

“I want to thank them for the support, bravery and courage that they have shown as a family.

“I also want to thank the people of South Shields, they were key to the inquiry and the support and help the local communities showed our officers was outstanding.

“This investigation was extremely complicated. The team dedicated to it worked tirelessly ensuring that those responsible were brought to justice.

DCI John Bent

“Northumbria Police is very proud of everyone who played their part in ensuring that two extremely-dangerous men will now serve very long custodial sentences for this abhorrent crime.”