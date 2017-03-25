Triple success for primary school

Staff and students at a primary school are celebrating a trio of awards.

Easington Village CE School has scored triple success in just a few weeks.

Our school also has some very positive decision making groups Andrea Swift

The Hall Walk school has won the Investing in Children membership, the PE Quality Mark and the Basic Skills Quality Award renewal.

Headteacher Andrea Swift said they are thrilled with the success, which follows a lot of hard work.

She said: “The Investing in Children membership is for our work with children as leaders in school. We have many children as leaders groups in school such as Eco Group, Junior Road Safety Officers, FROG group, School Council, Head Girl and Head Boy and Play Leaders to name but a few.”

The report said the children spoke very positively about the impact the Inspire Programme, which helps young people develop through sport, has had within the school and children clearly identified some changes that had taken place.

Ms Swift said: “Our Play Leaders spoke about the increased role they have, supporting other young people to participate more in playtime activities, whilst other young people suggested teacher’s support had improved.

“The report concludes that our school also has some very positive decision making groups which allow many young people a genuine voice and many changes take place as result of their ideas.”

The PE Quality Mark recognises the stenght of sports in the school.

Ms Swift said: “High quality physical education and sport makes a difference to the learning and experiences of children and young people both within the subject and more widely across the curriculum.”

The certificate and engraved plaque will be proudly displayed in the school.

The headteacher said for more than ten years the school has held the Basic Skills Quality Mark and is delighted to achieve it for another three years.

She said: “The Basic Skills Quality Mark is an award that celebrates and supports continuous improvement in literacy and numeracy.

“It is awarded to a setting or school to recognise their provision, practice and performance in literacy and numeracy.”