Tributes paid following death of Sunderland man described as ‘one in a million’

Tributes have continued to pour in for Sunderland lad Michael Doda who died suddenly.

The 24-year-old, from Town End Farm, died while out walking with his beloved dog Simba on January 26.

Michael Doda who died suddenly.

The two-year-old American akita stayed by his side until help arrived after Michael was found in East Boldon by a passer-by.

His mum Michelle described him as being ‘one in a million’.

Now members of the community have paid tribute to Michael on the Echo’s Facebook page.

Lisa Ball said: “Heartbreaking. “I can only remember Michael when he was very young, but he was part of such a lovely family.

“My thoughts are with Michael’s mam, sisters and family and friends x.”

Gemma Gardner commented: “RIP Michael, a true honest, genuine lad.

“Thinking of your family and sisters x.”

Carol Birch added: “So sad, a beautiful young man.

“Thoughts are with his family, just can’t imagine xx.”

Michelle Mason said: “Thinking of all this lovely young man’s family at this sad time xxx.”

Patricia Mcgorrell Cockton added: “So sad, thoughts and prayers are with all his loving family. God bless x.”

Deb Chisholm commented: “Thoughts with his family and girlfriend. God only takes the best x.”

Joan Boddy said: “Thoughts with you Michelle and all your family at this difficult time. RIP young lad.”

Sarah Welsh added: “What a lovely looking young lad and by the sounds of it very much loved by a lot of people.”

Donna Przybyla commented: “RIP Michael, my heart goes out to your mam and sisters.”

Vicky Hodgson said: “That beautiful smile a beautiful boy with a beautiful heart, rest in peace Michael.”

Louise Hackett added: “Gonna miss you Michael, we’ll never meet such a genuine, polite lad again you we’re one of the best.”

Sharron Haswell paid the following tribute: “Such a lovely lad I had the pleasure of working with.

“My thoughts are with your family.”

Luke Mckeeve added: “RIP Michael mate, one of the nicest people I’ve ever met X.”

Louise Hackett commented: “Gonna miss you Michael, we’ll never meet such a genuine, polite lad again.

“You were one of the best. RIP X.”