Trial hears that Sunderland murder suspect refused to answer detectives' questions five times

A suspected murderer refused to answer detectives' questions during five separate interviews, jurors have heard.

Daniel Johnson is on trial accused of killing of David Wilson, 49, who was stabbed to death at his home in Southwick, Sunderland, in the early hours of December 14, 2014, which he

David Wilson was found dead in his flat in Southwick, Sunderland, in 2014.

denies.

The 20-year-old, of Mulberry Gardens, Gateshead, is accused of mugging Mr Wilson's partner Scott Hoyle in the street and using his keys to get into the couple's flat, in Southwick

Road, where the murder took place.

Jurors at Newcastle Crown Court have heard Johnson was arrested on June 14, 2016, on suspicion of the murder and was interviewed by detectives five times over the following 48 hours.

Despite intensive questioning, Johnson, who had a lawyer with him during interviews, made no comment throughout.

Prosecutor Matthew Donkin told the court Johnson's first interview was at 2.14pm on June 14 last year.

Mr Donkin said: "He confirmed he understood he was suspected of the murder of David Wilson at his home address which occurred on the 13-14 December and also of robbing Scott

Hoyle.

"Daniel Johnson confirmed he had no reply when arrested and cautioned.

"Throughout the remainder of the interview, Daniel Johnson made no comment in response to all questions asked of him."

The court heard during five interviews Johnson was asked outright of he was responsible for the murder, if he had robbed Mr Hoyle, if he had been to the couple's flat and if he would give

any details of his whereabouts at the time of the killing but he repeatedly made no comment to questions.

Johnson was shown CCTV and asked about other evidence during questioning but refused to give any answers.

The court heard during the police questioning Johnson confirmed he would be willing to take part in an identity parade and said he would allow detectives to have access to his medical

records but repeatedly made no comment.

Johnson denies murder.

The trial continues.