Travel agency expands into Washington shopping centre

Travel agency Dawson & Sanderson has expanded its network of branches with the Washington opening of its 23rd store.

Staff welcomed customers at the new branch in The Galleries with a champagne reception and range of special offers.

The Washington store will employ eight full and part-time staff across travel and foreign exchange including four newly-created positions.

Managing director Chris Harrison said: “Washington is our first new opening since Durham in 2013.

“As one of the country’s largest independently-owned travel agencies, we are not tied to particular brands or holiday providers, so can always offer independent, impartial advice at the best value.

“I am delighted our branch is now open. It’s a fantastic location and we look forward to welcoming customers old and new in the coming months and years.”