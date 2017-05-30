Tributes to a grandfather killed at tractor rally.

The family of a man who was killed during a tractor rally in County Durham have paid tribute to him.

Robert Hanson, 64, of Wingate, was driving a Fordson Power as part of a rally involving numerous other vintage tractors on Sunday.

At 11.32am Mr Hanson was at Bollihope Common on the B6278 south of Stanhope, on the junction with Juniper Banks.

It was here the tractor left the road and toppled over and tragically Mr Hanson, was killed.

His family said in a statement: “It is with deepest regret that we announce the death of Rob.

"He was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and greatly respected friend of so many - he will be sadly missed by everyone who had the privilege to have him in their lives.

“We wish to thank everyone for their support and now ask to be left in peace in order that we can grieve as a family.”

A spokesman for Durham Police said: “At the time there were other vehicles as part of the rally and any members of the public witnessing the incident are asked to contact the Collision Unit on 0191 3752159 or dialling 101 quoting reference 209 of May 28.”