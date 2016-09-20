Trapped car passenger rescued after crash in Sunderland

A trapped woman had to be rescued from a vehicle in Sunderland today following a crash.

Two cars were involved in the incident at about 10.30am on Leechmere Road, in the Grangetown area of the city.

One of the passengers had to be extricated by fire officers, with crews from Sunderland Central and Farringdon fire stations attending the scene.

She was taken to hospital with what were described as non life-threatening injuries.

Watch manager Gordon Chalk, from Sunderland Central Fire Station, was the officer in charge at the scene.

He said: "We had to extricate a woman from a vehicle following a two-car collision.

"We used cutting equipment to remove the roof and a long board stretcher to assist the passenger into the ambulance.

"She went to hospital for assessment with non life-threatening injuries."

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "We received a call at 10.30 this morning to a collision involving two vehicles in Leechmere Road, Sunderland.

"The road was closed westbound for a short period of time."

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service had earlier tweeted: "Crews from Sunderland and Farringdon have helped rescue someone trapped in a vehicle after an RTC in the Grangetown area today."