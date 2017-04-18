Tragic four-year-old was knocked down by her own mother, inquest hears

A four-year-old girl died of an "unsurviveable" head injury when she was knocked down by a pick-up truck driven by her mother, who was using her mobile phone.

Ava Henderson and her brother Lewis, eight, were playing in a compound off Amos Ayre Place in Simonside, South Shields, on Friday, May 27, last year as her family prepared to spend the bank holiday weekend in a caravan in the Tyne Valley.

But as the youngster tried to restrain the family's bulldog to stop it getting in the path of the black L200 Mitzubishi pick-up truck, she was struck by the front of the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

The inquest into Ava's death, held this morning at Newcastle Civic Centre, heard CCTV showed her mother Laura Henderson has narrowly missed reversing into her before moving forward and knocking her down, before she went under the front driver's side wheel.

Police investigators said the footage showed Laura had a phone wedged between her ear and shoulder as she prepared to hook up the caravan and manoeuvred the vehicle.

A pathologist listed a series of injuries sustained by the Jarrow girl and concluded a skull fracture was the cause of her death.

Coroner Karen Dilks recorded a conclusion of accidental death.