Drivers are being urged to care care on the A690 after dogs were spotted on the carriageway.

The North East Combined Authority (NECA) reported the issue via its NE Traffic Service.

It said: "A690 caution on approach to the East Rainton area coming into Sunderland due to reports of dogs in the carriageway. Police on the way."

Drivers have already been facing issues on the roads this morning as Storm Aileen brought heavy rain overnight and in the early morning.