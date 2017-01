Drivers faced heavy delays this evening following an accident on the A19.

A truck and car collided just before the A183/Chester Road turn-off on the northbound side at about 6pm. There were no injuries.

Traffic was brought to a standstill while the incident was dealt with.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "One of the vehicles spun in the incident, and traffic was at a standstill afterwards.

"The vehicles have now been recovered and the carriageway is clear again."