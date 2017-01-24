Ticket to ride: New Sunderland to Newcastle express bus service set to launch

A new express bus service between Sunderland and Newcastle is set to launch next week.

Stagecoach North East says its new X24 inter-urban express route will commence on January 30.

Billed as an alterantive to using the Metro, the service will operate every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday from Fawcett Street in Sunderland city centre to Pilgrim Street in Newcastle.

Stagecoach North East says the new service, which also runs evening services at 7.24pm in Sunderland and 8.10pm in Newcastle respectively, has been introduced due to a high level of customer demand.

An adult single will cost £2.80, while an all-week Tyne and Wear Megarider will cost £13.35.

The service will travel via Chester Road in Sunderland and Gateshead High Street.

Steve Walker, Managing Director, Stagecoach North East, said: "After listening to our customers, we are delighted to launch this new service to benefit passengers travelling between Sunderland and Newcastle.

"The new X24 service represents a further investment from Stagecoach North East and demonstrates our commitment to delivering more choice, more value for money and more opportunities to travel whether business or pleasure.”

To launch the new service, Stagecoach North East is offering an introductory fare to passengers on the route, with a one week ticket for £5 from January 30 to February 4, and £10 from February 6 to 11.