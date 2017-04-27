Three taken to hospital after vehicle overturns on A690

Three people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision on the A690.

Emergency services were at the scene on the westbound section of the road after what Durham Constabulary described as a "three-vehicle collision" on Twitter.

Two ambulances also attended.

A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.47am to the A690.

"We sent two ambulances and have taken three patients to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries."

Go North East bus services were diverted while the incident was being dealt with.

The road has since fully reopened.