Soldier, 21, dies in early morning horror crash

Tributes have been paid to a young soldier after his death in a car crash.

Gunner Brendan Shaun Williams’s commanding officer says “his strength of character and popularity among his peers will leave an enduring mark on all who served with him”.

Twenty-one-year-old Gunner Williams was formerly of Easington and one of eight brothers and sisters.

He died after the black Vauxhall Astra he was driving was involved in a collision with a white DAF lorry on the A120, near the B1024, between Marks Tey and Braintree, Essex, on Saturday, December 3, at 5.40am.

His funeral service is to take place in Wales next week with mourners encouraged to “wear something bright”.

Gunner Williams served with the 7th Parachute Regiment Horse Artillery and was stationed in Colchester.

The regiment’s commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Birch, said: “Brendan was a young soldier who joined G Parachute Battery, 7th Parachute Regiment Royal Horse Artillery at the end of 2014 having completed his training in the Royal School of Artillery.

“He immediately took to life within the Regiment showing great enthusiasm and ethos, quickly completing Pegasus Company.

“He relished the role of serving within airborne forces and being in the UK’s high readiness contingency force.

“His strength of character and popularity among his peers will leave an enduring mark on all who served with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brendan’s family and friends.”

Gunner Williams is survived by mum Karen, step-father Tony and siblings Craig, Lee, Natalie, Terry-Ann, Aaran, Lisa and John.

His death notice also describes him as “much loved by girlfriend Katie and her children Summer-Louise and Sohphia-Grace”.

His funeral service takes place on Tuesday, December 20, at St Margaret’s Church, Bodelwyddan, North Wales, at 1pm.

The driver of the lorry was not injured and Essex Police inquiries into the crash are ongoing.