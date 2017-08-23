Severe delays on Metro after power problem hits network

Have your say

Metro passengers are experiencing severe delays this morning after a power problem hit the network.

The service is suspended between the Kingston Park and Airport stations, but the problem stretches system-wide, with delays of 30 minutes reported.

Tyne and Wear Metro tweeted this morning to reveal that Stagecoach buses X77, X78 and X79 were accepting tickets, while a NODA taxi was operating for those affected.

Metro went on to say that there was a power problem near to the depot.