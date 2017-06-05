Renewed appeal after 69-year-old suffers 'potentially life-changing' injuries in Sunderland crash

Police have issued another appeal for information after a man was left with 'potentially life-threatening' injuries when he was involved in a road accident in Sunderland.

A 69-year-old man was injured in the collision at about 5.30pm on Sunday, May 28.

The incident happened on the A1018 Ryhope Road at the traffic lights with The Cedars in Grangetown.

The collision involved a silver Skoda Fabia and a black coloured Ford Focus, according to Northumbria Police.

A spokesman for the force added: "The driver of the Focus, a 69-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and is in a serious condition in hospital.

"His injuries are potentially life-threatening.

"Officers are carrying out inquiries and are keen to identify the driver of a dark coloured saloon type vehicle that was seen in the area at the time of the collision.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 863 280517 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."