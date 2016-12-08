Put kippers back on North East trains, demands former police chief

A call for kippers to be put back on the menu of trains travelling along the East Coast Main Line is to be looked at by ministers.

Former Durham police chief superintendent Lord Mackenzie ofFramwellgate came up with the culinary demand to laughter at question time.

The non-affiliated peer said that when he first came to the Lords 17 years ago the East Coast rail franchise was held by GNER.

"I remember regularly dining on Craster kippers from Northumbria," he told Transport Minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon. "Could you use your undoubted influence to bring that menu back?"

Lord Ahmad said he always regarded contributions in the Lords as "an education in terms of history, and rail history in particular".

He assured Lord Mackenzie: "I'll certainly take that back and suggest to the rail minister that he puts it on his list to do."