Pensioner fights for life after being hit by lorry near Beamish

An 82-year-old man is fighting for his life after being hit by a lorry near Beamish Museum.

The man was struck by a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) on the A693, in County Durham, on Friday morning.

He remains in hospital with his life-threatening injuries, and police are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a HGV on a carriageway.

"The incident happened on the A693 near Beamish Museum at about 11.45am on Friday, September 8.

"The 82-year-old man was taken to hospital where he is in a life-threatening condition.

"Durham Constabulary are appealing for witnesses.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 139 of September 8."