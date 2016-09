One person has been taken to hospital after a crash between two cars in Sunderland city centre.

It happened at around 2.10pm on St Michael's Way.

Two ambulances attended and one person was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital, but the severity of injuries is not yet known.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "There was a two-car RTC and two ambulances attended. One person was taken to the Sunderland Royal."