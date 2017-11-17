New speed cameras on Felling Bypass to stop motorists breaking 30mph limit through roadworks

Mobile speed cameras will be going live on the Felling Bypass today to curb drivers going too fast through ongoing roadworks.

A 30mph limit was put in place on the road last month to protect workers involved in the improvement project along the route.

The dual carriageway is currently down to one lane but Northumbria Police said concerns have been raised by staff on the site that the limit is not being observed by some motorists.

Now, after police met with Gateshead Council to discuss the issue, mobile speed cameras will be deployed on the site from today.

Motor Patrols Chief inspector, Dave Guthrie, said: “We take the safety of road workers extremely seriously and will deploy the mobile camera van when it is appropriate.

"An officer attended the road to assess the location and was quick to confirm that speeding in the area was an issue.

"At the time road workers were moving around the site and so we feel it is absolutely proportionate to deploy cameras in this area.

"We hope they will act as a deterrent and make the roadworks a safer working environment. We ask all road users to consider the safety of others and take care while the works are in place."

Anyone with concerns about speeding in the area should report it via 101 or online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact.