MP’s ‘complacent’ warning over A19 safety

An MP today warned national transport chiefs against complacency around safety on the A19.

As our Safe A19 campaign gathered momentum, Grahame Morris demanded urgent action to curb accidents on the busy highway.

Traffic at a standstill on the the A19.

He spoke out as the number of people calling for improvements to the 70mph dual carriageway and a Government inquiry, through our Change.org petition, topped 800.

His latest intervention also came in response to the Department for Transport (DfT) confirming only two points on the road between South Tyneside and Teesside are seeing major improvements.

Safe 19 was sparked by figures which show 71 people were injured in 36 crashes involving 88 vehicles on the 35-mile stretch last year.

Mr Morris, Labour MP for Easington, who has been lobbying Parliament for change, said: “The Department for Transport should not be complacent.

“It is not good enough to say Britain has the safest roads in the world when the evidence shows there is an accident almost every day of the year on the A19.

“Urgent action is needed to make it safer.”

We are urging the Government to carry out an inquiry into the route and introduce measures to cut collisions and delays.

Mr Morris has asked people to tweet the DfTvia @transportgovuk using the hashtags #A19 #RoadSafety #InvestInTheNorth and #SafeA19.

The petition can be signed via https://goo.gl/ubdhzF.

In a statementk, the DfT said Britain has some of the safest roads in the world, but was determined to do more.

A spokesperson added: “We are working on upgrades to the A19 at the Testos and Downhill Lane junctions, and since 2011 Highways England has delivered safety improvements at 10 locations on the A19.”