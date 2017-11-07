More Metro misery as withdrawn train causes morning rush-hour delays

Passengers on parts of the Tyne and Wear Metro were facing more commuting misery today.

A train was been withdrawn from service at South Shields, leading to a gap in service of up to 15 minutes to trains running between South Shields and South Gosforth.

A Metro spokesman said: "Please leave extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area."

Passengers were also reminded that at St Peter's station in Sunderland, platform 2 lift is out of use until 5pm on Friday 17 November to allow for refurbishment work.