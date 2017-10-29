Metro misery - limited service resumes

A limited Metro service is now up and running after a power supply issue cancelled all trains.

Metro passengers have faced severe disruption all day - with the service suspended system-wide.

Metro tweeted : "There will be a limited service between Benton to Pelaw and Regent Centre to Pelaw. This will start soon, once trains are in position."

A power supply issue at the service's Gosforth depot led to the suspension, with passengers advised to make alternative travel arrangements.

A replacement bus service is in operation, but only between St James' and Tynemouth, in North Tyneside.

Read more: 10 things you said about today's Metro chaos

Metro tweeted: "Staff are at the sub station carrying out repairs.

"We have got some trains out of the depot and are hoping for a service later this morning."

Work went on to get more trains out of the depot using a battery locomotive to run a service.

Bus services are not accepting Metro tickets due to "capacity", with passengers told to seek an alternative method of transport until further notice.

Passengers affected by the problems are able to claim refunds on their tickets.

The company’s refund policy states that if a passenger waits on a platform for more than 15 minutes longer than advertised, or the train they are on is delayed by more than 15 minutes, they will be refunded the cost of a single journey Metro ticket.

That also applies to customers who have purchased a single, DaySaver, Day Rover, Transfare of MetroSaver, and to Network One customers.

To process the refund, Metro require a copy of the customer’s Pop card or the original Metro ticket, together with a brief description of when they were affected.

The information can be sent to Customer Relations, Tyne and Wear Metro, Metro Control Centre, South Gosforth, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE3 1YT.

Pop card holders and Network One ticket holders can scan and email a copy to contactmetro@nexus.org.uk.

Claims must be submitted within 28 days of the date of the incident.