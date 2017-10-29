Metro misery as service suspended system-wide

Have your say

Metro passengers are facing severe disruption this morning - with the service suspended system-wide.

A power supply issue at the service's Gosforth depot has led to the suspension, with passengers advised to make alternative travel arrangements.

A replacement bus service is in operation, but only between St James' and Tynemouth, in North Tyneside.

However, Metro are hoping some services will resume later this morning.

Metro tweeted: "Staff are at the sub station carrying out repairs.

"We have got some trains out of the depot and are hoping for a service later this morning."