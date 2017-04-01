Metro is now back under Nexus control

Nexus has been officially handed the keys back to the Metro control room.

From 2am today, Saturday, Nexus took over full operation of the service.

The public body says it now plans to make improvements to train reliability and customer service.

For the past seven years DB Regio has been operating trains and managing stations on behalf of the public body.

The firm did have the option of another two years but, after Metro performance and reliability began to dip below targets, it was decided by both parties that this option would not to be taken up.

DB’s contract officially ended in the early hours of this morning with Metro operations coming back under the direct management of Nexus and staff being transfered back to a Metro holding company.

Managing Director of Nexus, Tobyn Hughes thanked DB Regio for their service and said it had been a “period during which we have together made unprecedented investment in the system and managed a number of unforeseen challenges.”

Nexus is currently awaiting the result of a £540m bid to deliver a fleet of new trains they need for the future.

He added: “I am looking forward to an exciting future for Metro as we seek to improve services for the 40 million people who travel on our trains every year.

“Nexus will be directly managing Metro operations for the two years following the end of our contract with DB Regio.

“The most important first step is to make sure that the transition is as smooth as possible for our employees and customers, with the trains continuing to operate safely throughout the process. “I assure our customers that Nexus will be looking at a range of measures to improve Metro performance and customer service.”