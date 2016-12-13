Man seriously injured after being knocked over in County Durham

A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a car in County Durham.

The incident happened just after 5pm yesterday on the A167 between Durham and Chester-le-Street.

It took place on the northbound carriageway near the Plawsworth roundabout.

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: "The victim, a local man thought to be in his early 50s, was crossing the road when a silver Toyota Prius collided with him.

"The man received serious injuries and remains this morning in the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle in a 'poorly' condition.

"The car driver, a man aged 61 from Durham, was uninjured and the road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators to examine the scene.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the collision unit on 0191 375 2159."