Major part of Metro system to be closed for a month from next week

A big stretch of the Metro line will be closed for more than a month from Monday, to allow for a £20million modernisation programme.

The line will be closed between South Gosforth and Four Lane Ends from Monday 31 July, until Friday, 11 August.

That could have an effect on the journey to work of anyone who works at the HMRC or DWP at Longbenton, as their two nearest Metro stations will be closed.

The closure will then be widened, from South Gosforth to Shiremoor, from Saturday, 12 August, until Saturday, 2 September.

Services will return to normal on Sunday, 3 September, as the school summer holidays end.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, is installing 6.3km of new track and replacing the Killingworth Road Metro bridge.

The work forms part of the £350million Metro all change modernisation programme.

The major line closure, which will last 34 days in total, is required so the work can be carried out as quickly possible, with the minimum amount of disruption.

Frequent replacement bus services will be provided in the affected areas during the closures.

Nexus customer services director Huw Lewis said: “The major line closure on Metro will start on Monday, July 31, allowing us to carry out £20million of modernisation work in a 34-day period.

“Most passengers will not be affected, but if you travel between South Gosforth and Shiremoor as part of your journey then you will need to allow for extra journey time.

“There will be frequent trains across the rest of the Metro network, and extra services at peak times between North Tyneside stations and Newcastle city centre via Whitley Bay and Wallsend. This is the best option for passengers who don’t want to use the replacement bus services.

“I apologise in advance to anyone who will be disrupted by the works.

“We have packed in a huge amount of modernisation work this summer, which is vital for securing the long-term future of Metro for many years to come. Renewal projects on this scale can only be done by closing Metro lines.”

The modernisation works on the line will also take place during weekends and also at night, during Metro’s track access hours.

Nexus has already sent letters to more than 3,000 households between South Gosforth and Shiremoor to make residents aware of the forthcoming works. It has also carried out public drop in sessions for people to find out more about the project.

More information about the major line closures can be found on the Nexus website HERE, or by calling the Nexus Customer Service Centre on 0191 20 20 747.