Go North East is recruiting new bus drivers.

Wearsiders interested in a new career as a bus driver are invited to learn more about the job by attending a recruitment day.

Go North East is staging the event at the Stadium of Light from 10am-noon on Sunday, February 26.

Anyone interested can discuss what the job entails and complete an application form.

Drivers can earn up to £20,000 a year and benefits include: free training, discounts at high street stores, free travel for you and your family, opportunities for overtime, career progression and pension.

Those interested in finding out more should turn up on the day.