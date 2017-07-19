Extra Metro trains confirmed for Sunderland International Airshow this weekend

If you fancy heading down to the coast for this year’s Sunderland International Airshow, there will be extra Metro trains running.

This year's airshow launches on Friday with a packed programme of music, entertainment and flying. It will run across the whole weekend, finishing on Sunday.

Public transport is the best way to visit the airshow, which will take place across Roker and Seaburn - and Metro passengers are being advised to allow plenty of time for their journey, with services expected to be busy.

Chris Carson, Metro Services Director, said: “The popularity of the Sunderland International Airshow makes it one of our busiest weekends of the year as thousands of people travel to Roker and Seaburn seafront.

"We expect services to be busy over the weekend, particularly at Seaburn station, with queues following the event. Extra Metros will be running, but my message to customers is to please leave plenty of time for your journey.

“Extra staff at Metro stations will help customers to save time and avoid queueing at the ticket machines."

A DaySaver ticket on the Metro, which covers all zones, costs £5 per day. It can also be used on the Shields Ferry and Northern Rail services between Newcastle and Sunderland.

