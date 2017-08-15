Drivers warned about abnormal load on A1 and A19 tonight

Drivers have been warned about an abnormal load which will be travelling along parts of the A1 and A19 tonight.

A 223-tonne transformer is set to make its way through the North East, travelling at very low speeds.

ALE will be transporting the transformer from Stella West substation in Newcastle to Swan Hunter's berth at Wallsend from 9.30pm.

Drivers are advised that the vehicle will be travelling at about 10mph and there will be delays as the transformer is transported along its route.

The journey had been due to take place last Friday, but was postponed.

The transformer will be taken through the roadworks at the A19 Coast Road, where work has been taking place to create a triple-decker roundabout.

To allow it to pass through safely, the Highways Agency will close the A19 from Holystone to Wallsend in both directions, along with the roundabout and associated slip roads, from 8pm tonight to 6am tomorrow.