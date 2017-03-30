Delays as accidents hit A19 and A1

There were delays after accidents on two of the region's busiest roads this morning.

Lane closures were in place on the A19 southbound due to a four vehicle collision between the two flyovers at Dalton Park.

The A1 northbound near Birtley. Picture from Google Images.

A Renault Clio, Ford Fiesta, Ford Focus and Skoda Yeti were involved in the smash just after 7am.

Several people were treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries but no-one required hospital treatment and the road was reopened by 8.20am.

The A1 was also partly blocked after a multi-vehicle accident earlier this morning

Lane two of the northbound carriageway was closed between the junctions with the A194(M) and the A167, close to Birtley for around an hour from 7am.

No-one was hurt.