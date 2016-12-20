Cyclist involved in three-vehicle collision on A19 at Hylton Bridge

A cyclist was involved in a three-vehicle collision on the A19 this morning.

The incident took place at about 7.50am at Hylton Bridge, and two lanes of the southbound A19 were then blocked.

The cyclist was reported by police to have suffered "very minor" injuries.

Traffic was reported to be backing up to the A1231, according to North East Traffic News on Twitter.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service confirmed they had attended the scene.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Police were called to a collision on the A19 southbound just after Hylton Bridge, in Sunderland, at 7.50am this morning.

"The collision involved three vehicles and a cyclist.

"One lane was closed, and by 8.15am, traffic was moving freely in two out of the three lanes again.

"The cyclist had very minor injuries."