Cyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with a tractor

A cyclist had to be airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being in collision with a tractor

The accident happened at about 7.30pm yesterday at the junction of the A689 and Butterwick Road near Sedgefield, County Durham.

A tractor and a cyclist had collided, and the man from the bike, who was in his 40s, suffered head and chest injuries.

After treatment at the scene he was flown to James Cook University Hospital at Middlesbrough by the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

He was at the hospital within eight minutes, and arrived in a stable condition. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.