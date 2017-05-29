Cross country rail services return to normal after Manchester terror attack

Trans-Pennine rail services will return to normal tomorrow, as Manchester's Victoria train station reopens.

The station has been closed since Monday's suicide bomb attack at the Manchester Arena.

Now train operator Northern has announced that rail and tram services to and from Manchester Victoria will resume normal operation from tomorrow.

The services that will resume are those provided by Northern, TransPennine Express (TPE) and Metrolink.

Liam Sumpter, regional director at Northern, said: "From Tuesday Northern and all other train operators that use Manchester Victoria Station will be operating a full timetable of services.

"It has been an exceptionally difficult week for the whole of Manchester and our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this terrible attack.

"However, our city is incredibly resilient and everyone has stood side-by-side in an unbelievable way.

"Our team at Victoria are ready to welcome people back to the station and on behalf of Northern, I would like to thank our customers for their understanding over the past seven days.”

For timetable information customers should go to: National Rail Enquiries www.nationalrail.co.uk; Northern www.northernrailway.co.uk, or www.journeycheck.com/northernrail or Twitter @northernassist; and TransPennine Express www.tpexpress.co.uk Twitter @tpeassist