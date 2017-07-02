Boy, eight, fights for his life after car crashes into tree

An eight-year-old boy is today in hospital, fighting for his life, after the car he was travelling in left the road and hit a tree.

The accident happened at 5.25pm yesterday on the A194 (M) in Sunderland, between Washington Highway and the A1.

For reasons yet to be established, the red Suzuki Ignis which the boy was a passenger in left the road and collided with a tree.

Both the boy and the driver of the car were taken to hospital.

The boy's injuries are serious and potentially life threatening.

The vehicle had travelled from the South Shields area before the collision.

Police are carrying out inquiries and have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 101, quoting reference 864 010717.