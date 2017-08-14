Airports asked to limit the amount of alcohol sold to passengers before flights

An airline is demanding UK airports limit the amount passengers can drink before boarding flights.

Ryanair has called on UK airports to take necessary measures to prevent excessive alcohol consumption, in the wake of increased disruptive behaviour from passengers travelling from British airports.

It comes after reports this morning that the number of passengers arrested for drunken behaviour on flights or at UK airports increased by 50% in the last year.



In recent years there have been a number of incidents from North East airports involving drunken passengers, including Jet2 banning six passengers from its flights after a drunken incident on a plane travelling from Newcastle to Tenerife.

The Civil Aviation Authority has reported a 600% increase in disruptive passenger incidents in the UK between 2012 and 2016, with most “involving alcohol”.

Ryanair today urged the airports to take more responsibility for the safety issue by:

:: Banning the sale of all alcohol in bars and restaurants before 10am.

:: Introducing the mandatory use of boarding cards when purchasing alcoholic drinks in bars and restaurants (in the same way a boarding card is needed for airport purchases) and limiting the number of drinks per boarding pass to a maximum of two

:: Controlling the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants to passengers during flight delays by limiting the number of drinks per boarding pass to a maximum of two

Ryanair says it has already taken a number of measures to prevent disruptive behaviour on its UK flights, and customers are not permitted to consume their own duty-free purchases on board

Customers flying from Glasgow Prestwick and Manchester to Alicante and Ibiza are no longer permitted to bring duty-free alcohol on board the aircraft, and those who have purchased duty free alcohol will be asked to put it into the hold or leave their purchases behind.

Kenny Jacobs of Ryanai said: "“It’s completely unfair that airports can profit from the unlimited sale of alcohol to passengers and leave the airlines to deal with the safety consequences. This is a particular problem during flight delays when airports apply no limit to the sale of alcohol in airside bars and restaurants.

"This is an issue which the airports must now address and we are calling for significant changes to prohibit the sale of alcohol at airports, particularly with early morning flights and when flights are delayed.

He added: "As the largest airline in Europe, Ryanair's number one priority is the safety of our customers, crew and aircraft and we operate strict guidelines for the carriage of customers who are disruptive or appear to be under the influence of alcohol.

"Given that all our flights are short-haul, very little alcohol is actually sold on board, so it’s incumbent on the airports to introduce these preventative measures to curb excessive drinking and the problems it creates, rather than allowing passengers to drink to excess before their flights.”