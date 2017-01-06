Air passengers can still fly despite strikes, British Airways announces

An airline has vowed to keep planes in the air during a strike by cabin crew.

British Airways customers will be able to fly to their destinations during a 48-hour strike by cabin crew from next Tuesday although a small number of flights will be "merged", the airline said.

Members of Unite will walk out on January 10. The cabin crew were due to walk out on Christmas Day and Boxing Day but the action was suspended after talks at the conciliation service Acas.

The pay dispute involves members of ‘mixed fleet’ cabin crew who joined BA in recent years. Unite said its members rejected the offer by 7-1.