A1 reopens after accident in Durham led to air ambulance call-out

A section of the A1 was closed after an accident involving two cars.

The road is closed both northbound and southbound between junction 62, in Carrville, Durham, and junction 61, at Bowburn.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was among the emergency services called to the scene of the incident, which took place shortly before 2pm.

One woman suffered non life-threatening injuries to her chest, back and arm.

A spokesman for GNAAS said: "We were called to assist the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) after a two car road traffic collision on the A1 northbound near Bowburn.

"The GNAAS doctor and paramedic team assessed the patients including a female, believed to be in her 40s, but thankfully they all sustained non life-threatening injuries.

"The patients were taken to a local hospital by a NEAS road crew."